Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) will announce sales of $178.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.70 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year sales of $703.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $704.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $739.35 million, with estimates ranging from $734.50 million to $744.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cyxtera Technologies.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84. Cyxtera Technologies has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BC Partners Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $12,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,625,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.