Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to announce $7.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.10 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $26.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.33 billion to $26.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $28.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

DLTR stock opened at $138.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,417,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after acquiring an additional 443,682 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,374,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

