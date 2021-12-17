Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to report sales of $200.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.00 million and the lowest is $199.00 million. Exterran posted sales of $151.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $647.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $644.40 million to $652.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $790.10 million, with estimates ranging from $749.70 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.77. Exterran has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

