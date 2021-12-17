Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $182,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $707,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

FGBI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.87. 10,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $223.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.39. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

