Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) to report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is $0.56. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $949,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHTX traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 32,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,835. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

