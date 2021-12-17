Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $349.52 Million

Brokerages expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to post sales of $349.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.44 million and the highest is $431.19 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $290.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $704.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.89 million to $802.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $660.92 million, with estimates ranging from $515.72 million to $762.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

