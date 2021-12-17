Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of ($1.29) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,073 shares of the airline’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the airline’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,256 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the airline’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -790.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

