Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to post $17.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.50 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $7.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $47.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $48.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $108.23 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $114.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $45,750.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,755 shares of company stock valued at $83,045 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 11.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 67.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,923 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 18.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 58.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 100,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.23. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $28.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

