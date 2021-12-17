Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce $232.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $235.90 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $351.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $876.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $874.90 million to $880.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $942.65 million, with estimates ranging from $935.10 million to $953.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,350 shares of company stock worth $1,012,639. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 23.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 516,900 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,952,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Verint Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. Verint Systems has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $52.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

