Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Banner posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Banner by 243.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Banner by 113.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 20,526 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Banner by 46.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Banner by 57.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Banner in the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.13. Banner has a one year low of $42.76 and a one year high of $63.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

