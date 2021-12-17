Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $180.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,107,201. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

