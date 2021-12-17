Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) will report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyliion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

NYSE HYLN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,931. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.76. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.

In other news, Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 94,034 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $658,238.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,955.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,621 shares of company stock worth $74,531 and sold 1,375,792 shares worth $10,859,092. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 313.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,021,000 after buying an additional 5,726,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 4,138.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after buying an additional 2,462,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 125.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after buying an additional 967,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 494.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after buying an additional 926,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,388,000. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

