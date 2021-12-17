Zacks: Brokerages Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.47 Million

Brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to post sales of $174.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.90 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $171.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $708.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $705.80 million to $710.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $790.99 million, with estimates ranging from $779.57 million to $801.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.33.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX stock opened at $408.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 0.37. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $341.50 and a 12-month high of $601.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.