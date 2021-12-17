Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post $18.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.62 million and the highest is $24.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of -$10.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $29.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 million to $34.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.16 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $31.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13.

SLGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.24. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $16.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

