Zano Price Reaches $2.09 on Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Zano has a market capitalization of $22.94 million and $319,858.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00004514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,504.49 or 1.00194231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00045980 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00277116 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.05 or 0.00422401 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00133977 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002141 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,980,240 coins and its circulating supply is 10,950,740 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

