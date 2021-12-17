ZB Token Hits One Day Volume of $1.52 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. ZB Token has a market cap of $128.74 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZB Token has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00205693 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

