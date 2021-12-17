ZCore (ZCR) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. ZCore has a total market cap of $148,208.82 and $2,015.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 127.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 1,475,784,034.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,040.01 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 11,683,272 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

