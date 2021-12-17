Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane Sells 43,875 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mikkel Svane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $4,547,643.75.

On Friday, October 15th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $5,480,426.25.

Zendesk stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.33. 200,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -51.77 and a beta of 1.10. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Bank of America cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

