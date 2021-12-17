Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price lifted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $89.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.80. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $556,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $77,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,057 shares of company stock worth $13,387,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $516,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.