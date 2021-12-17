Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 33,227 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,227 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Heartland Express worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1,577.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 81,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.50. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $20.24.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.