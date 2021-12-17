Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Modine Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,125,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,848,000 after purchasing an additional 723,187 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after purchasing an additional 483,623 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 813,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 474,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 831,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 326,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,206,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 237,497 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOD. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MOD stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $526.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.63. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

