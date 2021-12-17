Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 44,365 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,365 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,041,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 533,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after buying an additional 406,462 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 610,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

NYSE SUM opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.24. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.18.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.