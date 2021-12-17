Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,811 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of NextGen Healthcare worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -279.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

