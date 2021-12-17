Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Primoris Services worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRIM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Primoris Services by 126.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Primoris Services by 92.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 88,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at $509,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Primoris Services by 190.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

