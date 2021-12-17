Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.5% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $14.64 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 336.86%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

