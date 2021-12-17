Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 11,993 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of NorthWestern worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 11.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

