Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Conn’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 1,080.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 21,624 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,483,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONN opened at $19.53 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $576.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.50.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

