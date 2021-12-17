Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Dynex Capital worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

DX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of DX stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $609.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

