Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,292 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

LEG opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.