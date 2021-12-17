Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,079,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,641,000 after acquiring an additional 637,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,905,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,138,000 after acquiring an additional 285,797 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,981,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,656,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.45. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -545.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

