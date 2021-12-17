Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 12.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 25.3% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. HP Inc. has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

