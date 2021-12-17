Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Avista as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Avista by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Avista by 2,228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVA opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.65.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.45%.

AVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

