Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of KAR Auction Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period.

NYSE KAR opened at $15.00 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

