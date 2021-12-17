Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 42,584 Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,584 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Customers Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUBI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

In other news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.