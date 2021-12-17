Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 12,341 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,341 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.
Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $50.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.97.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.
In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About OneMain
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
Featured Story: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.