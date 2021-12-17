Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 12,341 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,341 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $50.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.97.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

