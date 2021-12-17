Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 7,379 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in State Street by 279.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

NYSE STT opened at $92.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.