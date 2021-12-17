Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 8,277 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE LYB opened at $89.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.