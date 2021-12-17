Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,254,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,395,000 after buying an additional 154,749 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after buying an additional 351,277 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR opened at $57.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Argus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.