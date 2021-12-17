Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 161,396 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Knowles worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Knowles by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Knowles by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KN opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $2,624,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,370 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KN. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

