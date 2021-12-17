Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $716.05 million and $34.85 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.84 or 0.00394280 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010516 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000946 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $626.24 or 0.01343104 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,436,009,763 coins and its circulating supply is 12,144,542,610 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.