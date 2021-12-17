ZIMBOCASH Market Capitalization Reaches $81.59 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $81.59 million and $63,259.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00053415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.63 or 0.08326272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00077378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,073.94 or 1.00198715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00050285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002747 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.