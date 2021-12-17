ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Update

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 469,700 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the November 15th total of 328,400 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 552,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ZKIN opened at $1.42 on Friday. ZK International Group has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ZK International Group in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of ZK International Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ZK International Group by 85.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZK International Group in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZK International Group in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.