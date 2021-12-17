Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lountzis Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 6.3% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,067 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 52.9% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,265,000 after purchasing an additional 841,224 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.16. 17,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,203. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $234.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.65. The stock has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

