Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $232.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $234.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.83 and its 200-day moving average is $203.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

