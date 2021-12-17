zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Short Interest Update

zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS ZLPSF opened at $540.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $551.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.07. zooplus has a 1-year low of $183.35 and a 1-year high of $569.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZLPSF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of zooplus in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded zooplus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

