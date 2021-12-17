ZUSD (ZUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $440,849.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00053035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,871.26 or 0.08233277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00077004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,672.89 or 0.99262441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00050808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

