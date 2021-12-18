$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. Infinera reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFN. MKM Partners cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

INFN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. 4,034,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,536. Infinera has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Infinera by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

