-$0.10 EPS Expected for LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LVOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveVox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

NASDAQ:LVOX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.09. 855,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,048. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden purchased 253,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth $556,420,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveVox during the third quarter valued at about $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at about $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at about $7,701,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter worth about $2,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

