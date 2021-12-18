-$0.18 EPS Expected for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03).

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTRA. Aegis reduced their price objective on Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:KTRA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,187. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.67. Kintara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 561,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,274 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

