$0.18 EPS Expected for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yandex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.33. Yandex posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Yandex will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yandex.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $62.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,035. Yandex has a twelve month low of $58.91 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,062,000 after buying an additional 150,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,444,000 after buying an additional 408,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,645,000 after buying an additional 248,818 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $720,404,000 after buying an additional 113,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,177,000 after buying an additional 213,209 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

